The waters of District Court were temporarily roiled this morning by a treble-hooked fishing plug that efficiently snagged the probation officer, detaining him outside the courtroom.
Conservation Officer Edward R. Knurow, in a fish and game case, introduced as evidence a casting rod equipped with a “River Runt” bass plug.
Probation Officer Joseph Torchio, whose presence is essential, left the courtroom to look up some records. Walking past Mr. Knurow, who was holding the pole in the clerk’s office, Mr. Torchio’s pants and the River Runt came together. Neither would let go.
After a five-minute struggle, the pants were freed by the defendant in the case, Edward J. Melanson, who snipped off the barbs with wire cutters. Court then could resume.
Melanson, 35, a night club entertainer of Revere, was fined $10, although he denied fishing at Pontoosuc Lake without a license.
“I was just practicing,” he told Special Justice James Fallon, adding that some children near the merry-go-round had informed him “there weren’t any fish there anyway.”
But Officer Knurow, who apprehended the defendant Thursday close-by the channel, retorted: “One of our biggest large mouth bass was taken there this season.” The officer continued, “When I asked him what luck he’d had, he replied ‘no luck.’”
In convicting Melanson, Judge Fallon commented that personally it had been “a long time since I did any fishing there.”