A reluctant boy and his dog will no longer have the chore of keeping the woodbox filled at the neat white home of Mr. and Mrs. John Gardner of Pittsfield Road in Washington.
The reason is that Mrs. Gardner has won first place in the Reddy Kilowatt contest sponsored by Western Massachusetts Electric Company for the best letter explaining why she would like a modern electric range.
The boy is Jackie Gardner, 12, and his dog is Brownie. Because the Garners have done their cooking up to now on a wood stove, it was the task of Jackie to keep the woodbox filled. And because it was fun to have company while he was doing it, Jackie taught Brownie, a collie dog less than a year old, how to help.
Whenever Jackie brought in an armful of wood, split by his father, Brownie would accompany him, carrying in her mouth a good-sized piece of wood that she personally selected from the woodpile.
Even though it was fun having Brownie help, the youngster admitted he was "mighty glad" when his mother won first prize in the contest — a brand new electric range with lots of push buttons and the latest in cooking aids. The Gardners' other child, Janice, 8, has now expressed an interest in cooking — something that up to now hasn't appealed to her.
Mrs. Gardner's letter was selected from more than 600 submitted from all parts of Western Massachusetts in response to an announcement of the contest in the Reddy Kilowatt Almanac, the brief informative periodical that is sent out with electric bills. The judges chose her letter because it seemed the most sincere and original.
While the Gardner family has other electrical appliances, they have been cooking on a wood stove and Mrs. Gardner says that means getting up at 5 a.m. to prepare the fire. It also means the kitchen in her neat country home has been "like an oven in summer" and that she has never been able to broil a meal. All of that will be changed from now on.
"I was so overjoyed I was incoherent," said Mrs. Gardner after William A. Whittlesey 3d, manager of the western division of WMEC, called on her to tell her she had won top prize. He also arranged to have the house wired for the range.