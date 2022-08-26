Eagle Archives, Aug. 26, 1938: 'Hams' who conversed with each other for seven years meet for first time

After conversing with each other two or three nights a week for the past seven years through the medium of amateur radio broadcast, two “hams” (as the amateur radio broadcaster is commonly called) met the other night for the first time.
One was L.A. Kerngood, 440 West End Avenue, New York City, and the other, Henry Kudlate, 36 Holly Street, a fireman stationed at the Morningside headquarters. Kerngood’s call letters are W2FEZ, Kudlate’s WIERF. Both operate on 5 and 160 meters.
The meeting came about inadvertently and not by design. Mr. Kerngood was stopping overnight at the Wendell Hotel where he met Medos Gravelle of 68 Brown Street, local photographer. They talked about various things, and when the subject of radio came up, Mr. Kerngood remarked that he had been conversing over the air with a fireman from Pittsfield and he wondered where he could locate him.
He was directed to the Central Station where the captain connected him with Kudlate at Morningside on the phone.
The conversation ran something like this:
“W2FEZ calling WIERF, W2FEZ calling WIERF,” a pause, then a voice was heard to reply: “Why you old buzzard you, where are you?” followed by remarks foreign to anyone not versed in radio language, and an invitation to come over to the Morningside Station.
Arriving there, Kerngood, 47, met Kudlate, and they shook hands. Kudlate remarked, “Strange how one gets certain ideas in his head. I had always pictured you as about 19 or 20 years old.” Formalities over, the conversation drifted back to technicalities of radio.
Reminiscing on their experiences, Kerngood said:
“Radio still is in its infancy, and to think of the results we are getting today on five meters. Surely, Marconi failed to see its possibilities when he made the remark about 15 years ago that he did not think that a 5-meter band could ever carry more than 20 miles at the most, and to think that you and I are conversing regularly with parties in the Middle West and on many occasions even out to the coast.”