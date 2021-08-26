Not every liquor store doubles as an art gallery. But at Jimmie’s Dalton Avenue Package Store you can buy a six-pack and take in an art exhibit simultaneously.
The canvases are by Jimmie himself, namely, James J. O’Malley Jr. Around the store, arranged above the groaning shelves of goodies, are some 25 paintings, products of the proprietor.
Mr. O’Malley started painting as a boy, but let his hobby lapse after graduation from Pittsfield High School in 1938. But about 10 years ago he started painting again. He is untrained, except for some WPA instruction as a boy and membership for the last 10 years in the Berkshire Businessmen’s Art Class at the Museum.
But he turns out what seems to be most workmanlike jobs.
His canvases, mostly painted from photographs, depict movie stars, scenes of Venice, old men, young women, dogs, and a variety of other subjects.
Most of them are brightly-hued oils, except for two pastels.
Mr. O’Malley’s paintings are so realistic they make Norman Rockwell’s stuff look avant-garde, but the artist says they always come out that way.
“I can’t do anything but realistic painting,” Mr. O’Malley says. “They’re always at me at the Museum to do something freer. They say, ‘Relax.’ Sometimes I start out that way, but it always turns out to be realistic.”
But Mr. O’Malley has no inferiority complex just because he paints paintings that you can tell what they are without a scorecard.
Although he says, “There’s not much demand for this type of stuff,” meaning his, he adds, “I’m tickled to death with Norman Rockwell. He’s my ideal. He’s a man who has had success in his field in spite of the trend toward modern art.”
O’Malley rarely does anything from life. Once, though, he painted a pheasant that his brother had shot. Another time, he went out in the country and did a landscape, but he didn’t like the result and never tried it again.
He is married, has two daughters, and lives at 37 Whittier Ave. The store is at 47 Dalton Ave. Both Mr. O’Malley’s mother and aunt painted; his aunt taught art.
Mr. O’Malley’s paintings make a ready conversation piece for his customers. He hasn’t sold anything, although he’s had offers. The offers, however, have been in the neighborhood of $10 or $15, and at those prices, Mr. O’Malley says, “I’d rather keep them.”
“I’m strictly an amateur,” he says, “but I love painting.”