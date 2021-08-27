In the gathering dusk just beyond the lighted horse-draw pit at the Cummington Fair, the drivers of the big teams gather in a friendly circle to pass a tension-easing bottle as the final announcements blare over the PA system. The awesome efforts of the straining beasts pulling the massive stones is about to begin.
Take away the electronic loud speaker and swap the bottle for a jug of cider and you have a scene unchanged in all of the 92 years of the fair.
No enemy of normal progress, Charlie Thayer, boss for 10 years of the three-day event, feels that the success of the Cummington Fair, unaided by horse racing or beer sales, results from strict adherence to the old traditions and atmosphere. Charlie, balding and lean at 62, is thoroughly familiar with these because his grandfather, Charles W. Dawes, was one of the founders of the fair and his father, Clifford M. Thayer, was superintendent of horses and racing for years.
Indeed, there was racing, the sulky type, until 1936 when the last of the local enthusiasts, the late Dr. Harry P. Healey, drove for the last time.
Betting in the old days was of the “elm tree” variety, Charlie says, describing that as wagering between individuals without a middle man or bookie. The elm tree system exists to an extent today in horse- and ox-drawing, Charlie says.
The Cummington Fair will attract from 8,000 to 10,000 spectators this weekend. Many again will be amazed at the number of ox teams still to be found in this area; upwards of 70 teams will parade by the grandstand prior to the drawing. Charlie says some of the teams are still used in the woods, but many are just trained for the fairs. Probably the world center for this ancient sport, Cummington owes much of its success to Charlie’s position as one of the high commissioners.
Charlie is superintendent of the Mineola Fair, the only one on Long Island, and he reached that status thanks to the oxen. With Mineola facing yearly deficits, one of its directors, who saw ox-drawing for the first time at the Chatham Fair, sent word to his colleagues to “get Thayer and his oxen and we’ll come back.” So they did, and city people thronged out to the island to see the new spectacle staged by the Cummington farmer and former selectman.