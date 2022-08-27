Eight years after Herman Melville put the last pen-stroke to his whaling novel and best-known work, “Moby-Dick,” a real, retired whale-ship captain settled in Cheshire. The novel was completed at Arrowhead on Holmes Road in 1851. Capt. Calvin Reynolds bought a large farm on Pork Lane, Cheshire, in 1859, but never the twain did meet so far as is known.
Today, Capt. Reynolds’ great-granddaughter, Mrs. Paul B. Sherman of 415 Williams St., owns as heirlooms three of the captain’s logbooks and journals, a brass-cased compass, his captain’s chair, examples of scrimshaw and other prized objects of her seafaring ancestor.
Capt. Reynolds was born in 1821 at Dartmouth, Mass., and sailed as a cabin boy at the age of 12. At 19 he was third mate aboard the whaling ship India, and in 1857 at 36 was captain of the brig March. Many family legends enhance the captain’s memory, most of which Mrs. Sherman heard from her grandmother. The captain died in 1893 at age 72, before Mrs. Sherman was born.
Daguerreotypes show Capt. Reynolds to be a man of stern visage, and he was said to have enforced stern discipline aboard ship. When giving orders he was known to roar, “When I say move I don’t mean move. I mean fly!” Reading from the earliest entry in his books, Friday, Nov. 7, 1845, Mrs. Sherman picked this opening inscription: “Bound on a whaling voyage, and may the Lord grant us a successful and speedy one, is my sincere prayer.” These are grave words from a young man of 24, but long whaling voyages were cause for soul-searching and honest prayer.
Another page bore this comment, “Nothing remarkable has transpired. No whales to be seen. Such work as this won’t buy the child a frock.” Later that day came this more cheerful entry, “Raised a whale to windward; a right one.” (The species has a large head and no dorsal fin.)
Capt. Reynolds was afflicted with the most miserable condition that may beset a seafaring man. He suffered from seasickness. Curiously he was able to combat the condition by going aboard ship a week before sailing while she lay motionless in the harbor, and not setting foot ashore again until the voyage ended.