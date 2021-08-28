STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Library this week marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the library building.
No celebration has been planned since exercises observing the 100th birthday of the Library Association, which was founded in 1862, were held two years ago.
The association was founded two years before a building to house the library was built. The structure, which was dedicated in 1864, is now the children’s reading room and gallery. The lobby and Bement wing were added in 1938.
The original account of the dedication ceremonies appeared in the Berkshire County Eagle of Aug. 25, 1864. Mrs. Graham Wilcox, curator of the library’s Historical Room, considers the newspaper one of the room’s prize documents.
The article about the dedication appeared on the front page of the paper, then a weekly. It contains, in addition to an account of the proceedings, a good deal of philosophizing on the merits of such a gathering and the virtues of the town of Stockbridge.
The exercises were held on Laurel Hill in a joint celebration with the Laurel Hill Association which was then marking the 10th anniversary of its founding.
The Rev. N. H. Eggleston, the town’s Congregational minister, was the chief speaker. Apparently, a number of other persons spoke, however, because “the large company was assembled on Laurel Hill for more than three hours without giving signs of impatience or fatigue.”
According to The Eagle, “The library building was a gift of the Hon. J. Z. Goodrich, whose bounty overflows the limits of Stockbridge, and is a fine illustration of the right use of pecuniary acquisitions.”
Also mentioned in the account is the portrait of Agrippa Hull, “an African who was formerly a well-known inhabitant of Stockbridge and body servant to Gen. Thaddeus Kosciusko” during the Revolutionary War.
The portrait, painted by an unknown artist from a daguerreotype, which was taken in West Stockbridge March 18, 1844, hangs now in the Historical Room.