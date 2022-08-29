Eagle Archives, Aug. 29, 1959: Retiring Eagle custodian won't miss lonesome job

William G. Burch could live in Bermuda, but he'd rather live in Pittsfield.
Mr. Burch, night custodian in The Eagle's composing room, is retiring early in January. He owns a house in his native Bermuda and he's going there for a visit, but for everyday living he'll take the Berkshires. At least he plans to go on living in his home at 23 Lake St.
Mr. Burch has been with The Eagle since 1943. Before that he was a custodian at the Miller Building.
Night custodian is a quiet job, but Mr. Burch has had his exciting moments. One night a plate — dinner type — came hurtling through the window, probably intended for an editorial writer, narrowly missing him. And a couple of times he's looked up from his chores to see firemen climbing through the window.
One of Mr. Burch's duties is to melt down the day's type into ingots for use the next day. This operation produces a little smoke and every once in a while somebody sees it issuing from The Eagle plant and pulls a fire alarm.
But by and large, it's a lonely job. "It gets lonesome here," Mr. Burch says, "but I'm so used to working alone I don't mind."
Mr. Burch left Bermuda, where he was a houseman at the Princess Hotel, to spend the summer of 1917 as head houseman of the old Aspinwall Hotel in Lenox. War broke out and he was unable to return, so he stayed on in the Berkshires.
He took out papers and thought he was a citizen — "I was voting and everything else." However, in 1937, while returning from a visit to Bermuda, he ran afoul of immigration officials and spent a short spell on Ellis Island. "They told me to do away with the papers I had and start fresh." So a couple of years later he became a U.S. citizen for real.
In 1915 he build a cottage in Bermuda, which he rents out, but he and Mrs. Burch plan to go back for a visit next year. The Burchs have three grown children: two daughters and a son.
"My home is like a birthright," he says. "I built it when I was young."
But he'll be back and he plans to "do a little waxing and polishing."
"I won't be idle," he says.