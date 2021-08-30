The official thermometer at City Hall showed thousands of persons right when they declared with conviction, upon going outdoors this morning, that it was undoubtedly the coldest Aug. 30 in history. It registered 37, just 5 degrees lower than ever before recorded for this date.
Cold as the official reading was, it proved quite conservative compared to a report of John F. Witherow, fireman on duty at Station 5, West Pittsfield, who told of having seen 28 registered on the thermometer there at 6 this morning.
Only a pea soup fog, unusually thick for the Berkshires, saved garden crops from quick devastation at the hands of the cold. As it was, the frost was not heavy enough to kill except in a few scattered spots within the city limits. Some outlying sections of the county, however, reported considerable damage.
A little further research at City Hall showed this month to have been the third-coldest August on record, exceeded only by August 1927 and 1923. In 1927 the average mean temperature for the month was 64.36 and in 1923 65, compared with 65.13 for this month lacking one day.
Camp Allegro, Richmond Pond, reported 38, Lamy’s store on Dalton Avenue 40, and the Y.M.C.A. Canoe Club at Pontoosuc Lake about 40 for 6 o’clock readings this morning. The Canoe Club reported the water at 68.
Office workers were shivering for lack of heat, which in most buildings is not provided until September, and the steam was turned on for the first time in many homes in the city.
The drop in temperature last night resulted in killing frosts in Sandisfield, according to reports sent in this morning. Beans turned black, and other garden produce suffered from the drop in temperature.
Tomatoes were particularly hard-hit, many farmers being of the opinion that many of the “love fruit” will not ripen, due to the cold.
Lee reports indicate that village, nestling under the surrounding hills, was favored, and that the frost did not penetrate into the town. Sandisfield, conversely, is on the top of a range of hills, and would be more susceptible to the killing influence.
Frost damage was reported from Lenox.