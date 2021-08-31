SHEFFIELD — Sometime this fall 11 boys and 4 girls will move into the new campus of Sheffield Projects School on Barnum Street.
The campus will consist of a converted barn, but at this point it is a moot question when the building will be ready. The conversion job is being done entirely by volunteer labor, and it is evident that the first class of 15 will play a large part in literally shaping their campus.
It was hoped when work began a year ago that the barn, which from all appearances now will be quite a comfortable place in which to live, would be done by Oct. 1 when the students arrive. According to Wesley Powers, who is supervising the job, it looks more like it will be December. A few more volunteers might bring completion about sooner.
The school is an offshoot of the Sheffield Projects work camp which began operations on the 75-acre tract here in 1959 as a place for East Harlem teen-agers to get out of the city in the summer. Roy Hanson, a former Congregational minister who became a Quaker, played an integral part in the project as did his neighbor on Barnum Street, Roger Drury.
Hanson had lived in East Harlem for five years as director of activities for the American Friends Service Committee. He was very much aware of a critical need for Harlem youth to walk on something other than hot asphalt. He also became aware of artistic talent after going to seed for lack of cultivation in the discipline-oriented public schools.
Thus Sheffield Projects has dedicated itself to the task of rescuing artistically talented high school dropouts who indicate they have the drive to succeed. To the limits of its modest budget, the school will try to nurture its students’ talents through exposure to mature artists and fine art.
At the same time, the school will encourage students to prepare for and take high school equivalency tests. A major part of the curriculum will consist of individual tutoring in English and mathematics.