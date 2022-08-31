LEE — Some 200 antique bottles, all either made or used in Berkshire County and all predating the invention of the bottle-making machine in 1903, will be on exhibit at the Lee Savings Bank here for the next three weeks. Some date back to the 17th century.
The bottles are owned by Charles Flint Sr. of Cape Street, his son, Charles Jr. of Laurel Street, and Daniel Sullivan of Fairfield Street.
The rarest is a blue George Washington commemorative bottle made in the early 1800s. According to Charles Flint Jr., catalogues on antique bottles indicate this bottle's value as about $1,000 to collectors.
The three exhibitors acquired their collections, which total about 600 bottles, by buying, trading or digging them up, mostly in old cellar holes in Berkshire rural areas.
About 19 out of 20 bottles found by digging are broken. All of the bottles exhibited are whole, however, and many of them were dug up by the collectors. Some were made at the old glass works in Lenox Dale.
One of the bottles shown bears the words "The Great Dr. Kilmer's Swamp Root, Kidney, Liver and Bladder Cure" on one side and Binghampton on the other. Another bottle identifies its former contents as "Lydia E. Pinkham Vegetable Compound."
The lettering on these old bottles, according to the younger Flint, indicates they were blown into molds which were probably made of wood. Other bottles were blown freely, without molds. No two are exactly alike.
Colors vary from milk glass, which contains tin along with the usual sand and ash; blue bottles, which contain cobalt, and red bottles, which contain either copper or gold. The exhibit also includes "stone bottles," made from clay.
Antique bottles are looked for underground according to Flint, because children usually went barefoot in those days, and broken glass or any discarded glass was deliberately buried. Whole bottles were seldom buried, however, because they were used over and over again. Bottles were more expensive than they are now and did not become litter.