Hot nights and good lights have proved a real boost to bocce on the two courts at the First Street side of the Common.
“The lights were put up two weeks ago and they’ve been used just about every night since then,” according to John A. Massimiano, director of athletics in the Park Department. Maintenance workers installed the floodlights used at the skating areas in wintertime to provide entertainment for the Italian element of the section.
Before the lights went up, suppertime was the most popular period for bocce games because the sun wasn’t so hot and the day’s work was done. Now the men prefer to gather a little later because it doesn’t interfere with supper, there is plenty of light and the nights are too hot to sleep anyway.
“There’s always about 15 or 20 of them playing bocce every night,” reports Francis Sacchetti, proprietor of the Rainbow Cafe (across the street), unofficial headquarters of the bowlers where they meet to rehash the games.
They use Mr. Sacchetti’s bocce, which cost about $16 a set and last a long time. There are eight balls (the size of grapefruits) in a set, with one pallino (as big as a good-sized orange).
The idea is to roll the pallino out first, and then try to get the bocce as close as possible to the pallino without getting into the trap at the end of the court. In case the pallino rolls into the trap, a small mark at the center of the end of the court is used for scoring purposes.
There are some pretty good players, according to Mr. Sacchetti. John Cimini and Fran’s brother Anthony are among the best of the younger fellows who play during the afternoon, while the experts among the older men at night are Luciano DelGallo, Biaggio DeSantis and Sam Gabriel.
The games are informal, with sides picked up from anyone who shows around, but plans are brewing for a city tournament. That would bring together the best from the Lakewood section and the GEAA where bocce has been popular for years. With standard courts in all three places, and others being reconditioned at Pitt playground, it might make a hot tournament.