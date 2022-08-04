Spurred by a number of complaints, Police Chief Thomas H. Calnan has ordered all officers on the force to take action against tourists visiting the city "in scanty attire."
The chief said today: "The police have received many complaints about women on the streets dressed in halters and short shorts. Officers have been instructed to approach these people and tell them not to appear on the streets, and in restaurants, clad in such scanty attire."
Although the chief did not specifically state how long shorts should be, he indicated this morning that pants of the French bathing suit type would not be looked upon favorably by the police.
In his statement to officers yesterday afternoon, the chief commented: "Complaints are again being received about the unclad summer tourists roaming our streets, visiting our stores, restaurants, and theatres. You are to order these people not to appear in public in such attire. If they give you any argument, you are to bring them to me, or whoever is in charge at the police station, if I am absent at the time."
The chief explained that he was taking action because of the number of complaints here, indicating that the "people at large" do not approve of this kind of dressing.
In the past, former Chief John L. Sullivan ran innumerable drives against tourists invading the city dressed in brief attire. However, no prosecutions resulted from the drives.