EGREMONT — The 121-year old Egremont Town Hall will have a brand new appendage by Sept. 1. That is also the date marking the end of the national Grange-Sears, Roebuck Foundation community service program. The two events are directly connected.
Three years ago, in the summer of 1951, the Egremont Grange held an auction in the yard of the Town Hall and netted $340. That was the start of the drive for a better-equipped Town Hall. It was also the beginning of the three-year community service contest.
The community service program was begun in 1951 to help local Granges throughout the country “build their communities.” It has national and state contests annually. Last year the Egremont Grange was seventh nationally and eighth in the state. This year the program spawned a new idea based upon a realization that “the trend in recent years toward a changing rural community has brought about many special problems — problems that require long-range planning.”
So program officials adopted a new contest that would allow for community service over a three-year span. First prize is $3000. This was fine with the Egremont Grange, which had a project to fit that description almost exactly.
The Egremont Town Hall dates back to 1832. In that year a group of 10 Egremont citizens decided that the area should have a “school for higher learning” and formed a corporation for procuring one. The committee bought the land from Isaac Race on Jan. 24, 1832. The building was named Egremont Academy.
There were some 30 instructors at the school during its 50 years of existence. Recently two flags, measuring 10 by 18 feet, were found in the bell tower, one with 36 stars, the other with 38. Apparently, they were used while the building was a school, for Nevada, the 36th state, joined the Union in 1864.
In 1882, the successors to the corporation sold the building to the town for a Town Hall. It has been used for that purpose ever since. Through the years it has become the home of the local Grange and the town library.
But despite the growth of the community, the Town Hall has never been enlarged. The Grange decided that more room was needed and went to work on the project. Grangers decided on a 12 1/2 by 21 1/2-foot addition on the rear of the building to house toilets on the ground floor and a kitchen upstairs.