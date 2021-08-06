It wasn’t necessary for Rev. Guy W. Miner, 71, of Franklin to make the 164th hike to Mt. Greylock summit Thursday, in order to qualify as the principal speaker before the Brown Family Reunion at Adams today on the mountain’s history and legend.
For Rev. Mr. Miner is the great-great-grandson of the man who once called the 3505-foot State’s highest peak his own — Jeremiah Wilbur, first settler, for whom Wilbur’s Clearing is named.
But the septuagenarian clergyman doesn’t miss a hike to the mountaintop whenever he visits this vicinity, and he plans to return again in October, after the demands of his flower gardens slacken. He first hiked to the mountain at the age of 11.
Back in 1678, Jeremiah Wilbur married Patience Harrendeen and the Quaker couple rode a single horse to the then roadless Cheshire Valley which was a great swamp. They selected a spot between the peaks of Mt. Williams and Mt. Fitch of the Greylock chain as their cabin site. From this sturdy stock, Rev. Mr. Miner sprang.
The Brown Family Reunion is taking place this afternoon at the Eleazer Brown homestead in Adams. Besides Mr. Miner’s principal address, there will be a sleight-of-hand performance by Forrest Cheesbro and a program of Polish folk dances by young Adams people of Polish descent in costume, directed by Edward Kriger.
Another speaker will be William B. Browne, register of deeds at Adams, who will discuss the Scott Family of Adams. This is the 18th reunion.