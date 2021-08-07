STOCKBRIDGE — Mr. and Mrs. Bernhard Hoffmann have presented to the Stockbridge Library, as a memorial to their daughter, the late Miss Margaret Hoffmann, an outdoor reading room. The land has been purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Hoffmann consisting of a lot 125 feet by 50 feet, in the rear of the Jacot Building, formerly known as the Pratt Building, on Main Street, in the heart of Stockbridge.
Presentation of the plot, which is to be landscaped by Mr. and Mrs. Hoffmann into a beautiful garden, screened by towering trees and a substantial wall, was made yesterday afternoon to the board of trustees of the Jackson Library by letter. The regular meeting of the board was held in the library at 3 o’clock, with the president, the Rev. Edmund Randolph Laine, presiding. The Rev. Mr. Laine read the letter from Mrs. Hoffmann, offering the contemplated garden-reading room, to the residents of the town through the board of trustees.
Plans call for developing the plot into a quiet shaded nook. It adjoins land now owned by the library.
Old horse stables and other buildings have recently been removed. Townspeople and visitors will have the use of the garden to read and rest, with access from the present library building. Annuals and perennials will be planted, with the work done by a competent landscape architect. A wall surrounding the plot will be built, effectively cutting this beautiful, restful garden from the adjacent land.
The board of trustees accepted the gift with deep appreciation. Mr. Laine added that the garden will be one of the most beautiful in town when the improvements are completed. The land was part of the C.M. Jacot property, with the Joseph Franz, the Anton Guerrieri and a small portion of the library property adjoining.