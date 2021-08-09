“Cardillo” in Italian may mean a goldfinch or sparrow or some sort of beautiful bird but in northern Berkshire, Cardillo means the outstanding musical family of North Adams. The Cardillos, Papa Anthony and Mama Anna, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary in about a month and the five children with whom they have been blessed will no doubt serenade them in the fashion they know best: the art of music.
The parents were born in Italy but the children were all born in North Adams. Mama Cardillo and her sisters all had good voices and the gift has been transmitted to the next generation and concentrated in the younger daughter, Christina. Papa Cardillo taught his sons clarinet and, of the three, Pasquale has gone on now to occupy an important chair in the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
Pat came to Pittsfield, after graduating from Drury High School in North Adams, to study with Alphonse Pelletier, the well-known French horn player, retired from the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra. Pat had been guided at Drury by music supervisor Jim Chambers and remembers with especial gratitude the encouragement he got from him. Pelletier sent young Pat to Louis Pagerey, also of Pittsfield, for concentrated study of the clarinet. From there he went on to the New England Conservatory in Boston on a high school scholarship award. There he came under the training of the late Victor Polatchek, at that time solo clarinet of the Boston orchestra. An emergency vacancy occurred in the summer of 1939. Pat was recommended. He filled the bill so well that, following the short term of the agreement, he was engaged for the regular season and has been a reliable fixture ever since.
Chris, while still at Drury, commuted once a week to Troy, N.Y., for vocal lessons. Then she, too, went on to the New England Conservatory. She had many small opportunities but her first real recognition came in 1950 when Charles Munch invited her to sing one of the solo roles in the “Missa Solemnis” and the Schubert Mass in C with the Boston Symphony.
The way of the vocalist is not easy, but handsome and vivacious Chris has been ascending the ladder consistently now for several years. After getting the B.M. at the New England, she went to Italy for further study in Milan. In 1954 and also 1955 she won the Metropolitan Auditions of the Air which entails, in addition to a cash award, the chance to study under the “Met” maestri at the Metropolitan school.
The other members of the family retain an amateur standing in music but are no ordinary bystanders. Francis and Peter concede little if anything to other amateurs in the neighborhood on the clarinet; Angela, a nurse, applied herself to the violin for years but not professionally.