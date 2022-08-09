The 50-member Alford Brook Club, which will observe its 50th anniversary Aug. 24, is headquartered in a two-story brick house believed to be 150 years old.
The attractive and well-preserved structure is on Willson Road in the West Center section of West Stockbridge not far from the Alford line.
Willson Road gets its name from Nathaniel J. Willson who, according to Edna Bailey Garnett, author of the "History of West Stockbridge" published in 1974, probably settled in West Center in the early 1780s. He was a native of England and an ancestor of George Nathaniel Willson from whose heirs the club purchased the 132-acre property in 1930 after leasing it for five years.
Alford Brook, or at least that section which is in West Center, was originally known as Willson's Brook. One of Nathaniel Willson's sons, Rufus, lived on the clubhouse site and operated a stone and saw mill on the brook.
A captain in the Union Army in the Civil War, he is buried in the West Center Cemetery along with several other members of the Willson family, including his son, John G., who had a saw and grist mill on the brook southwest of the club.
John's mill apparently was on the site of the dam at the club's pond where the stone ruins still may be seen. John was the father of John Nathaniel Willson and grandfather of Miss Alberta Willson, 113 Dewey Ave., Mrs. Frank Peaslee, Francis Plaza, Pittsfield and Mrs. Pearl Coskie of Lenox.
The Alford club originated with a group of Pittsfield men who fished the brook. They apparently weren't superstitious because they held their organizational meeting on Friday, the 13th of February, 1925. They approved bylaws stating their purpose as the "establishment and maintenance of house and grounds within the county of Berkshire for social meetings, and for the encouragement of fishing, hunting and other athletic exercises."
They elected these directors: Fred O. Chase, Wellington K. Henry, P. Frank Herbst, Lorne B. Hulsman, Walter C. Kellogg, Harry H. Kenyon, Harold G. Leonard, Fred D. Retallic, Irving D. Sisson, John M. Trimble and Henry H. Williams.
None of these men are living, the last surviving charter director being Mr. Chase, who died March 28 at the age of 89. He was an honorary director and was to have been recognized at the 50th anniversary event.