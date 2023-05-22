Eagle Archives, May 22, 1963: A talk she heard in seventh grade is sending a young lady to Tanganyika

Several years ago a girl in the seventh grade of St. Mary’s School was thrilled by a talk given by the Rev. William J. Murphy, a Pittsfield native who is a Maryknoll missionary in the African country of Tanganyika.
Now that girl, Miss Barbara Dillon, expects to be going soon to Tanganyika, herself, to do medical work.
She is going by courtesy of the Peace Corps, which has already accepted her. Her first choice is Tanganyika, and she thinks she will be sent there.
Miss Dillon is currently a second-year student at Berkshire Community College, where she has been taking a liberal arts transfer course, stressing science. She had planned to continue at the University of Massachusetts and became a bacteriologist. She still plans to go the U. of M. when she finishes her Peace Corps stint, two years from now.
She is a 1960 graduate of St. Joseph’s High School, and went for part of a year to Our Lady of the Elms College. She became ill while there, however, and came home. For a while she worked in the laboratory of Pittsfield General Hospital. Then she matriculated as a freshman at BCC.
She chose the Peace Corps, she says, “Because I’m quite interested in politics and foreign affairs. I’m afraid communism is going into Africa because our foreign aid funds so often go into the wrong channels and do not reach the people. I don’t think you can talk democracy to people until they are healthy and have full stomachs. I think the Peace Corps is a way to win these people to democracy.”
Tanganyika is one of the emerging African nations. It became an independent republic in 1956. One of its advantages, Miss Dillon says, is that English is spoken there a great deal, in contrast to some other African countries, where the second language is French or Portuguese.
“In the field of science,” says Miss Dillon, “it’s hard enough to communicate without having a language barrier to contend with.”
Miss Dillon will start her Peace Corps training in September. She will have six weeks of concentrated language study — Swahili, in this case — probably at the University of Maryland. Then she will go to Puerto Rico for four weeks for physical training.
She is the only child of Mr. and Mrs. William F. Dillon of 303 Connecticut Ave. Her father works at GE; her mother as a secretary at St. Luke’s Hospital.