Eagle Archives, Dec. 17, 1960: The No. 1 Santa Claus — Just ask him

In 1949, Robert J. George was a barber back in Columbus, Neb. Then he had a recurring dream.
“I dreamed,” says George, “that there wasn’t enough true Christmas spirit and that I should go out and put the true spirit into the hearts of men.”
Instead of seeing a psychiatrist, George decided on a course of acting out. He began to play Santa Claus. In a small way, at first. He’d go from house to house and visit children. Then he sold his barber shop and his wife’s beauty shop and bought a sleigh. The banks got into the act with a loan.
Now George has six sleighs, each worth about $15,000, hitting the shopping centers all over the country. He employs 11 men — five Santa Clauses beside himself and six drivers. He himself has 10 Santa Claus suits, each worth about $500.
It’s a Christmas success story that will warm the heart of every true American.
Behind the red suit, foam rubber and wig — made of human hair — is a slender man of 135 pounds. Although the real Santa is ageless, this one is 34.
He’s been at the Allendale Shopping Center since Thursday. He’ll be there all day today, giving rides in his sleigh to children. Tomorrow, he will visit children in the local hospitals.
He started out Nov. 10, and this is about the sixth town he’s hit.
High point of his season will be a call to the White House. The last three years he’s been invited to the White House.
“The President, Mrs. Eisenhower and Nixon think I’m the most beautiful Santa Claus they’ve ever seen,” George says.
Not only that, he’s been on Jack Paar’s show.
“I’ve drawn tears from grownups because of the real Christmas I’ve put in their hearts,” George says.
Of the wig, he says, “It takes four-and-a-half hours to set it, pin curl it and lacquer it.”
A few days ago he was in Middletown, Conn. He went through a hospital. “A little girl smiled for the first time in 60 days,” he says. “An elderly woman smiled for the first time in 68 days.”
George calls himself “The Nation’s No. 1 Santa Claus.” He works hard at it. When Christmas is over, he takes a two-week rest, then spends months traveling around making bookings.
The corporation still has its headquarters in Columbus, and he works out of there. His dream of a green Christmas has come true.