Eagle Archives, Oct. 31, 1970: Bart Hendricks 'tossed a few questions' and a nature hour was born 28 years ago

This is the story of the Saturday morning nature hours at the Berkshire Museum and how they grew.
The program, now in its 28th season, is observing its 350th session today and will honor the 75,000th youngster in attendance. The popular sessions average about 214 students each week.
Actually, the nature hours and their optical quizzes started “accidentally,” according to science curator Bartlett Hendricks.
“We were showing some movies for youngsters one day,” he recalls, “and while we were changing the reels, I tossed out a few questions to them on what they’d already seen.”
The youngsters were enthusiastic and programs incorporating the quiz idea were set up. But from a modest beginning of 50 to 60 youngsters, the programs grew in such popularity that it became impossible to conduct the quizzes orally and that’s when the written optional quiz, still used today, was instituted.
In fact, Hendricks said, the nature hours started “when naturalists were considered birdwatchers and crackpots.” He added: “Today, when they are now being called ecologists, they are highly regarded.”
Over the years, nature hours have always “tried to sneak in something” on ecology, he said. He commented that in all his years of running the program for youngsters, no one ever turned in quiz answers that were stupid or smart-alecky.
Typical questions asked youngsters include some of the following:
— Explain two differences between the tracks of a dog and a fox in the snow.
— Name four important needs that are required by both bee and human communities.
— Why is a stream constantly changing? Why may very muddy waters kill fish?
— Why are so many scientists now studying the ocean.
— Mention two especially good plants to use in a woodland terrarium.
— List the four stages of the development of a moth or butterfly in the right order. Start with the egg.
— Name three ways in which ultraviolet light is of value.
— Name three different hazards to migrating birds that are caused, directly or indirectly, by man.
— Why is the study of ecology — the study of the relationship between plant, animals and man and their environment — of greater importance to man than ever before?
Next question.