Eagle Archives, June 6, 1961: Bearded Brothers of the Berkshires organize for bicentennial activities

Now you can not only raise a beard — you can join an organization to do it. That's the American Way of Life.
Some 30 pioneers met last night in the auditorium of Berkshire Community College to lay plans to form organizations to grow beards.
Whipping them into a frenzy of enthusiasm were Pittsfield bicentennial cochairmen Philip C. Ahearn (beardless) and Robert M. Boland (beardless), as well as Richard K. Cooper (bearded), chairman of the men's participation group, a euphemism for beard czar.
Also speaking at some length on the glory of hirsutism was George C. Hooper (goatee and mustache) of Albany, a promotion man who goes around from bicentennial to bicentennial whomping up various sorts of foolishness.
The Bicentennial Committee had invited representatives of various organizations to the meeting, as well as the general beard-growing public. The idea is that these boys will carry the message, buckety-buckety, throughout the length and breadth of Pittsfield.
Documents of various sorts were handed out. One of these is a charter. These are available to anyone wanting them. Get in touch with Boland, Ahern or Cooper. You sign up at least 10 men with sincere intent to grow beards. Each has to ante up one buck, which goes toward expenses of the bicentennial celebration. Such an organization can be formed by any existing club, group of coworkers, neighbors, or just 10 guys named Joe.
Each gets a certificate authenticating him as a member of the Bearded Brothers of the Berkshires. Also a king-sized button. The group gets a charter.
This will be a contest of sorts, with judging to take place during the Labor Day climax of the bicentennial. There are classifications of various sorts of facial foliage, such as: best all-around beard, fullest beard, longest beard, fanciest beard, curliest beard, goatee, mutton chops, Van Dyke, Abe Lincoln, Robert E. Lee, Charles Evans Hughes, halo, mustache, sideburns, and various colored beards, including two and three-tone jobs.
About half the attendants at last night's meeting had jumped the gun and were already sporting beards. Some had full-blown productions, others just looked like they needed a shave.
Flaunting their beards in a good-will gesture were three visitors from Great Barrington, Raymond F. Eichstedt, Edwin J. Jackson and William D. Warner. The word for Eichstedt's is magnificent. Bushy, virile, with a delicate red tinge, it strikes envy in the hearts of men and strange stirrings in the hearts of women.
Jackson's was more discreet — a mustache and goatee — but to make up for what he lacked in hair he wore a striped blazer and straw hat, and carried a cane.
Warner's was gray but robust. He's 79, and says he "likes to clown around with the young fellows." He's keeping his beard on till Christmas so he can play Santa Claus to his various great-grandchildren. To set off the beard, he wore a 19th century frock coat and carried an authentic shillelagh.
All right men! Throw away that razor! Never mind what your wife says! Grow a beard!