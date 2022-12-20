Eagle Archives, Dec. 20, 1962: All hail the yuletide: Follow me and gather round the beer-can tree

Some people think that when you’ve drunk the beer out of a beer can, the can is through — that it’s a “dead one.”
Not H. Philip Farnham, though. An empty beer can merely inspires him. It titillates his creative urges. Last September, Mr. Farnham was visiting a cousin in California. His cousin had used empty cans to build a Christmas tree, and a Life photographer had come around to snap it. Anything that can be done in California, Mr. Farnham figured, can be done in Pittsfield. He set his friends and neighbors to drinking beer and giving him the empty cans.
“There’s really been a dedicated effort of beer drinking,” says Mrs. Farnham.
The results went up on the Farnham front lawn at 122 Ann Drive the other day. In a triangular frame of two-by-fours, backed by fiber glass, gleam some 900 cans. Most of them once contained beer, but some are Metrecal, coffee, dog food and other cans.
Mr. Farnham knocked both ends out and sprayed the insides various colors. In addition, at night a revolving, multi-colored light plays behind the “tree,” creating a cheery, spectacular display.
“It looks almost like a mosaic,” Mrs. Farnham, who calls it “The Monster,” says.
Mr. Farnham, who is manager of subcontracting at GE ordnance, built the tree down in his cellar, in parts, “with a slight assist from son Greg.” The Farnhams have two children, Gregory, 9, and Christie Anne, 7.
It’s created a lot of interest. “The trash men came today,” Mrs. Farnham says, “and they stood staring at it. I think maybe they thought they were supposed to cart it away too.”