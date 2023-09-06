Eagle Archives, Sept. 6, 1973: Bell summons kids to Alford schoolhouse completing construction begun in 1855

ALFORD — For the first time in memory, and probably ever, pupils here yesterday were summoned to their lessons by the ringing of a bell in the belfry of the town's one-room schoolhouse.
Mrs. Josephine Langer, teacher, greeted the kindergartners by ringing the bell. She also allowed some of the youngsters to pull the rope which hangs down inside the school.
The bell, which was given to the town by the family of Mrs. Laura Williams Millard, was installed in July and was rung for the first time during the town's bicentennial celebration July 8. It was used as a school bell on the first day of classes in the Southern Berkshire School District.
The 50-pound bell is probably the first ever to hang in the belfry of the school, which was built in 1855.
Persons who were Alford residents near the turn of the century state that a bell was never rung in the school, and some say that their parents never heard a bell rung either.
However according to one unsubstantiated tale, there was a bell in the school's belfry when it was built, but the bell was stolen.
The men who installed the present bell this summer said they did not find any marks which would indicate that a bell had been previously hung in the belfry, according to Everett Drumm. Drumm was chairman of the bicentennial celebration and he selected the bell at a Great Barrington antique dealer's shop. It cost $50 and reportedly was used at one time on a plantation in the South.
If it is a fact that there never was a bell in the schoolhouse, installation of the hand-pulled bell actually completes construction of the one-room schoolhouse, which was built on the village green nearly 120 years ago. Although one-room schools were the rule then, they are relatively rare now. The Southern Berkshire Regional School District maintains two, however. The other is in Monterey.