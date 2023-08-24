Eagle Archives, Aug. 24, 1951: Librarian helps, but nix on the homework

"We answer questions all year long but that doesn't include doing anyone's homework," Miss Ruth G. Wittan, reference librarian at the Berkshire Athenaeum explained as she prepared herself for the back-to-school surge of local students.
The "We" included her assistant Mrs. Margaret Temple. Between them they answer "every imaginable question from locations of towns and how to make cream sauce to building tables and trellises and what is the population of Afghanistan."
From the opening day of school next month until recess in June, the reference section is a beehive of activity after school hours. The Pittsfield pupils drop in to get their homework done early, taxing the resources of the section.
The 20-odd seats of the reference "room" can't handle all the students. The overflow manages to get accommodations in other rooms of the library with quick trips back to the librarians for additional material.
While the physical resources sometimes are wanting, the students seldom stump the librarians on questions. Special stacks hold a variety of encyclopedias, quiz books and other material from which Miss Wittan and her aid can find almost any answer.
"Sometimes students try to trick us into doing their homework," she laughed, "but we can handle them."
There is no fooling around, giggling and sophomoric passing of notes. "If a student gets to fooling around and disturbing the others we correct him. That is all that's needed ordinarily. If he persists, then we ask him to leave.
"That seldom happens, though," she added. "When they drop in after school they are serious about working. Most of them leave by 4 or 4:30 with a few waiting longer for parents or a bus to take them home."
While the bulk of the work comes from children in local schools, the reference library is kept on the go all year long. College students home for vacations or recess often are working on book reports or special assignments.