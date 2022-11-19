Eagle Archives, Nov. 19, 1929: City founded on rock is passed up by 'quake which shook rest of state

The earthquake which shook Springfield yesterday afternoon between 3 and 4 was hardly felt in Berkshire County. In this city only one report of its having visited this area was received. That came from the vicinity of Miss Hall's School on Holmes Road. From no other section of the city could anything be learned. The response to inquiries was: "Earthquake? No, not around here, unless you mean the stock market." However, other sections of Berkshire County, notably North Adams and Lee, felt slight trembles which were definitely ascribed to a shaking of the earth. No damage was reported anywhere.
That the city in general escaped the experience is accepted among observers as certain. The center of the disturbance is believed to have been from north to east. Reasons for the escape of this region from the general though slight shock are said to be because Berkshire County lies on a ridge between the Hudson and Connecticut valleys. In these two valleys as well as that of the St. Lawrence River occur the so-called "major" faults in the earth's crust in the eastern section of the continent.
North Adams probably had a slight shock but there was no damage. At the Notre Dame parochial school, which is next to the Notre Dame Church on East Main Street, the shock is said to have been felt. One of the grades was dismissed shortly after 3:40 when the sister in charge apparently became alarmed at the strange rocking of the building. Other rooms maintained classes. A clock stopped. In another instance a housewife said that she had felt a jar and that it affected her clock. Williamstown and Adams residents have not reported having experienced an earthquake.
In Lee, three distinct shocks were felt between 3 and 4 o'clock.
Whether or not the quake was from east to west or perpendicular could not be learned today. Ordinarily earthquakes in this section, according to observers, are from north to south, due to slippage in the earth's crust. If the quake were from east to west, it would, according to Prof. T. Nelson Dale of Holmes Road, noted geologist and veteran student of earthquakes, indicate an unusual movement.