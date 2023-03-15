Eagle Archives, March 15, 1974: Berkshire County jail paper smiles into its 10th year

Bars and Stripes, the newspaper published by prisoners at the Berkshire County House of Correction, is exhibiting a good sense of humor as it celebrates its 10th year of publication.
Ronald D. Strelnick, 31, who landed in the Second Street institution for passing bad checks, says it is one of few county jail newspapers in the United States and the only one in Massachusetts.
It is published monthly, more or less, according to Strelnick, its latest issue coming out last Tuesday.
The current issue contains such articles as "On Going Out," by Mike LeClair, a student at the University of Massachusetts who is serving a voluntary 90-day sentence so he can write about it. That, by the way, is the same reason given by Henry David Thoreau for living at Walden Pond in Concord, out of which came his book "Walden." LeClair writes of the excitement of going out of "House" (of Correction) for a basketball game.
An unsigned article, titled "Here Come de Judge," describes a courtroom scene in which a lawyer asks the judge to reopen a case. The lawyer says there is evidence.
"Of what nature?" the judge asks.
"My client," explained the lawyer, "has an extra $600 I only found out about this morning!"
An editorial by Strelnick observes that a recent survey by the American Correctional Association reports that 88 percent of the prisoners in correctional institutions throughout the country are found to be involved in training programs for skills they cannot use outside the prison. "Little good is accomplished by our present penal system," the editorial states.
Strelnick was recently "kicked upstairs" from editor to publisher because his 18-month sentence is running out. He'll be released April 2.
The new editor, Edward F. Welch, 49, also in on a bad-check charge, is proud to be taking over the publication. He said that the publication is unusual in that three-quarters of its circulation of 300 is to subscribers outside the House.
He explained that most prison papers, like "The Lifer," published at Walpole State Prison, and "The Angolite," published at Louisiana State Prison in Angola, are read by prisoners only.
"They're geared to a specific and, I'd say, rather captive audience."