Eagle Archives, April 4, 1977: Hot-air balloon is star of bank's popcorn fest

The huge popcorn-kernel-shaped hot-air balloon lifted off the ground at Park Square on time Saturday with Mayor Paul E. Brindle III aboard. The Pittsfield High School marching band tooted bravely in the near-freezing temperatures, and two totally unconcerned ponies trudged gamely through the crowd pulling the famed red popcorn wagon to its summer stop.
It was a festive occasion sponsored by the Berkshire County Savings Bank, which has adopted the popcorn wagon as a symbol in its advertising. The festivities were to mark the annual appearance of the wagon near the bank and to welcome spring to Pittsfield. The only trouble was that the weather didn't cooperate. It was hardly springlike.
Nonetheless, several thousand people milled around throughout the morning watching the 85-foot-high gasbag rise and fall at regular intervals, bearing signs extolling the merits of Orville Redenbacher's gourmet popping corn and the Berkshire County Savings Bank's new "Popcorn Savings Accounts" for young people up to age 16.
The big gasbag virtually filled the area north of Park Square, and traffic had to be rerouted for the duration of the balloon ascension.
The Massachusetts National Guard was on the scene with four Army trucks that were used to anchor the balloon and keep it from soaring off into space, for which Mayor Brindle was grateful. He told the crowds, via a public address system, that he wasn't ready to leave Pittsfield just yet.
Tom Oerman, the veteran balloonist who directed the ups and downs from the ground, said the balloon was being limited to a lift of 42 feet off the ground because of the wind gusts that kept the bag and its contents swaying back and forth over the heads of the crowd.
Thomas R. Carrington, president of the bank, was the second passenger to go aloft. He said there was no sensation of movement at all in the gondola, but he had trouble convincing the people on the ground of it.
Oerman called a halt to the show shortly after 11 when a typical Berkshire spring shower sent a barrage of tiny frozen rain pellets bouncing off the nylon bag and he feared it might be punctured.