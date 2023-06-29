Eagle Archives, June 19, 1962: Berkshire Five Watters like to talk but they have fun, get things done too

If you're looking for someone to talk to, you might try joining the Berkshire Five Watters.
This club of about 50 is a sort of gigantic sewing circle — but they do most of their gossiping by remote control.
They have these little radio sets, see? They talk and they listen, and they seem to be having a lot of fun with it all.
This five-watter bit has been going on for quite awhile — the club has been in existence about a year. They meet the second Monday of each month at the Turnverein Hall, but their real kaffe klatching takes place over the air.
The sets are all tuned to the 27 megacycle band, and normally reach from 5 to 15 miles. However, the sets have been known to reach as far as 50 miles, and sometimes freak skips carry to Puerto Rico, North Carolina and other far-flung points.
The boys aren't supposed to communicate over these skips, however. The Federal Communications Commission listens in to see that they don't.
The whole deal is administered by the FCC. It was set up, according to club members, mostly for small businessmen. However, you can get a license by just listing as your reason "necessary personal communication." Who's to say what's necessary?
Although it must be admitted the boys do yak it up over their airwave, they also attend to businesses of various sorts.
For example, the other day Ed Delphia, who runs Ed's Lock Shop, was over at Berkshire Community College working on a lock or something when the Aggie Bank called up his shop. They couldn't lock the front door of the bank, and the guard wanted to go home or something. Well, Ed's shop called him via five-watter at the college. Ed nipped over to the bank and all our gold was safe.
That's only one of the socially constructive uses of five-watting. Here's another:
The club has an emergency network with which they aid law enforcement agencies. The other day Bill Allard was tooling along the Lenox Road when he saw an accident, as yet unattended by the cops. He called, via five-watter, a member of the club, who phoned the police.
Some people who work nights have the sets; it helps pass the time. One such is Henry Most, a night watchman at The Eagle. Possibly he could use his set to alert the authorities in case anyone tried to break in at night, although why anybody should want to do that …