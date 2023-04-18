Eagle Archives, April 18, 1963: Recollections of a penman

What does a professional penman do when he gets a permanent case of writer's cramp?
He learns to write with his other hand, and goes on about his business.
That's what happened to William G. Stephenson, who started writing policies for the Berkshire Life Insurance Co. in 1917, when all policies were written by hand, and a very fancy hand, at that.
About 10 years ago he got writer's cramp. In about a month he was back at work, using his left hand. He's still unable to use his right hand to write with, although otherwise it doesn't bother him. "They call it occupational neurosis," he said.
Mr. Stephenson has been on sick leave from Berkshire Life since March of last year. He's had a nervous condition affecting his eyes. He officially retired as of last Monday.
The insurance company doesn't have much need for a penman these days, anyway. All policies are typed, except an occasional very big one, or one handwritten by request.
In fact, the handwritten policy began making its exit in the mid-1930s. During the heyday of the handwritten policy, Berkshire Life had two full-time penners, each of whom did from 15 to 20 policies a day.
"We put fancy business on the larger policies," Mr. Stephenson recalls. "Old English and engraver's script."
Some Berkshire Life agencies liked handwritten policies and requested them long after most policies were type. The agency in Pittsburgh, Pa., is an example. W. Rankin Furey, currently president of Berkshire Life, was the general agent in Pittsburgh.
How does a man become a penman? Just by liking to write, apparently. Mr. Stephenson had no special training beyond having a teacher — a Christian Brother in a parochial school in New York City — who was particularly interested in penmanship and encouraged his pupils to write well. Mr. Stephenson learned the Palmer Method, which he thinks is the best because it teaches use of the entire forearm and cuts down fatigue. He says methods currently used in the schools are really based on the Palmer Method.