Eagle Archives, Aug. 11, 1954: Bermuda shorts seem to be OK but scanty attire stirs Lenox

LENOX — R. Harry Barnes, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, yesterday posted three notices here requesting people to be properly dressed while on the public streets.
The decision to try and reduce the number of summer visitors appearing on the streets in brief shorts and halters or tight bathing suits or bathing trunks was made at the last Selectmen's meeting. A letter from Mrs. Charles F. Bassett of Kemble Street on the subject reiterated complaints the Selectmen have been receiving orally from several townspeople.
Mrs. Bassett also complained of public petting and "perfectly horrid goings on" among people attracted to the area by the music festival. She said she does not object to private petting or Bermuda shorts but that she does object to unprivate petting, bare midriffs and short shorts.
Commenting on the clothing situation, Selectman Barnes agreed that the townspeople don't seem to object to the Bermuda shorts but that the natives do get a little pop-eyed at the bathing suit set — particularly when the wearers are not in shape.
The town has no laws against wearing bathing suits on the street, but one is being discussed for possible adoption at the next town meeting. The notices posted by the Selectmen merely request that visitors be properly dressed. The notice follows:
"The Board of Selectmen, by virtue of the general laws, having general direction of town affairs, respectfully requests all persons to be properly dressed when upon the public streets of Lenox.
"All citizens are asked to help by setting a good example, encouraging our visitors to dress in becoming fashion.
"To a great extent, this is within the control of all who are interested in the public morale and welfare."