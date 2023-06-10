Eagle Archives, June 10, 1967: 'Bicentennial trail' leads to 44 historic locations

LENOX — A bicentennial trail has been established by the installation recently of signs at 44 places of historical interest in the town.
A dedication ceremony for the historical trail will be tomorrow as part of the production of "The Tory Maid of Lenox" at 2 p.m. at the Lenox Memorial High School auditorium.
The selection of the historical sites and the planning of the trail was done by Miss Anna E. Mitchell. The signs were made by the industrial arts department of the high school, headed by Frank Worthley. They were painted by students of the high school art department, under John Lewarn. The lettering was done by David Rose, a Lenox High senior.
An eight-page mimeographed list of the sites and descriptions of their historical relevance can be obtained at Lenox Library by anyone interested in touring the sites.
Some of the sites included are the second county courthouse (now the library), the site of the Easter fire of 1909 on Main Street, the Academy, the home of Jonathan Hinsdale (the town's first settler) on Main Street, the first courthouse on Housatonic Street, the Sedgwick, Kemble and Wharton homes on Kemble Street, all of the well-known estates of "the Golden Age" and the Tory Cave in New Lenox.
The historical descriptions often give many of the well-known and lesser-known anecdotes about the spots.
For example, in the Tory Cave near Roaring Brook, some half-dozen Revolutionary War Tories were supposed to have taken refuge from the local Committee of Safety. In the early 1930s, a pair of young lovers, whose parents disapproved of their romance, lived in the cave for several days while a wide search went on for them.