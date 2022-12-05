Eagle Archives, Dec. 5, 1958: In the '30s, the Merry Makers were the most

William L. Dehey is best known to local persons who are still short of the Sloan’s liniment barrier — age 35 — as the assistant director of Pittsfield Vocational School.
You have to be aging ever so slightly to remember Bill as the Glen Gray of Pittsfield, the maestro of a free-swingin’ aggregation called “Bill Dehey’s Merry Makers.” But if you were in any condition to dance around here in the 1930s, you’ll remember his outfit, because they were pretty good and pretty ubiquitous. And at least seven of his local boys and girls went on to make good in bigtime music.
In his home at 19 Cliff Ave., the very premises where the Merry Makers used to rehearse in those dear dead days gone by, Bill reminisced the other day about some of his old musical cronies.
Possibly the most spectacular of these associates is Paul Weston, current impresario of music to do various things by. Weston, whose name was Wetstein in those days, is a Pittsfield boy. He came to Bill Dehey at the outset of his career as a result of falling off a train. While recuperating at home from this mishap — he was a graduate student in business administration at the time — he approached Bill with arrangements taken from records of Glen Gray’s Casa Loma band, all the rage then.
“I was so impressed,” Bill recalls, “that we engaged him to make several arrangements. We hit up a big acquaintance with Paul. He was very valuable.”
Armed with their versions of the imitable Glen Gray, the Merry Makers wowed college kids all over the East. Weston, recovered from his slip from the train, went down to Columbia to continue his business education, but ended up doing arrangements for Kate Smith and Tommy Dorsey. Or rather, he started his real career that way.
Then there was Harold Walters, who tooted the trombone and slapped the bass for the Merry Makers. He went on to play with Leo Reisman, Isham Jones, and Vincent Lopez, and then spent nine years with Guy Lombardo.
And Tony Barzottini (Barzi), who played the sax. He went on to play with Ray Anthony, and became manager of the Tommy Dorsey band until Dorsey’s recent death. Bill heard from him a few days ago and learned he is now working for Jackie Gleason’s enterprises.
And Pierce (Lefty) Earl, a Williams student then. He played the trombone and was good enough to get a job with Tommy Dorsey, the most famous trombone player of the day.
Donald Ames of Dalton was a guitarist with the Merry Makers, and he left for the big city to become a featured attraction at Jack Dempsey’s restaurant. Singers were Lorraine Robarge, who joined the Waves during the war and appeared with Bing Crosby in the movie, “Here Come the Waves”; and Ray Dorey, a WBRK announcer who later sang with Benny Goodman’s orchestra.