Eagle Archives, Feb. 28, 1928: Over 100 boys build model planes and operate them

More than 100 boys in this city are building model airplanes after study of the special construction articles published weekly in The Eagle. Many of them are working well into the night, some as late as 2 in the morning. Interest is growing daily. It is expected that at least 200 boys will be ready to enter a city-wide contest to be held in the spring under the auspices of The Eagle, to determine the city champion model builder. He will be sent to Detroit, Mich., in June at no expense to himself to compete in the national contests to be held under the auspices of The American Boy and Airplane Model League of America.
In one group alone are 70 boys. They are working under the volunteer guidance of Reid O. Besserer at the Y.M.C.A. Many boys are working alone. It is not necessary to have an instructor, so easily followed are the instructions. Mr. Besserer, interested himself, and a veteran model builder, quickly offered his services and time to The Eagle to help make the plan a success. Last night the Masonic temple was humming with model planes. Freeman Miller kindly offered the use of the dance hall floor for the boys to try their finished models. The boys meet every week sometimes at the Y.M.C.A. It is hoped that the armory can be secured also for trial flights.
Soon long daylight evenings and milder weather will permit outdoor trials. The contest will probably come in May.
Thus far, Mr. Besserer's class has built 11 successful R.O.G. models, the first described in the series of articles. "Steve" Miller's troop of Boy Scouts has also turned out some good models. Mr. Besserer has awarded prizes to boys turning out good models. Last night it was a propeller and last week a wing. Gunnar Peterson and Robert Cook have built excellent models.
Boys need not fear to start building model planes for the articles will continue for 10 weeks more and when the contest for the city is held, there will be at least eight classes to care for all ships built.
Model airplane building, far from being a hobby, is a real way to learn why an airplane flies. It teaches the fundamentals of man's conquest of the air.