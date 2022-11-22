Eagle Archives, Nov. 22, 1948: It's hard cash at Briggs Grade 1 store

They won't take any wooden nickels in the Briggs School Toy Store.
In fact, they won't take any nickels at all — it's all done with pennies and real pennies besides.
The Grade 1 students enjoy buying honest-to-goodness items with cold cash. They contributed the toys and the money has to be returned later to teacher, but it's still fun for the youngsters who are learning their numbers painlessly.
The children take turns playing customer or salesman and there is lively competition for both honors. Inflation doesn't exist because you can buy cars for 5 cents, airplanes for 10 cents and books for three cents and up.
"They would play store all day if I let them," Miss Florence K. Connors says. "By purchasing items at our toy store, the children are learning their numbers well because they consider it fun."
The toy-laden counter is gaily decorated with blue-green and pink crepe paper and balloons. All prices are moderately scaled to meet the pocketbooks of the six-year-old children.
Actually, the children eat their cake and keep it, too. The money is returned to the kitty Miss Connors set up for the store; the toys go back in stock. One pocketbook is a women's shoulder bag and the other is a wallet. After all, you can't expect a fellow to carry his money in a woman's pocketbook!
What do they learn? Little Pamela Atcheson of 312 West St. counted up to 10 rapidly and then shyly admitted she couldn't do it that well last week.
And speaking of shyness, Johnny Lindgren of 286 New West St. said: "I was too bashful to play store last week because I was afraid to talk loud. Now I talk read loud."
The children also learn common courtesies. Salesman Johnny Garzone of 319 Columbus Ave. greeted Wilma Katz with: "Good morning, Wilma, may I help you?" She answered: "Thank you, Johnny, may I buy that car marked three cents?" She counted out the money and Johnny rang it up on his toy cash register, after thanking her and inviting her to call again.
Besides learning their numbers well, the students cultivate another important attribute — how to handle cold cash honestly. After the store closes the cash register is emptied back into the pocketbooks. So far, the original assets of 100 pennies are still there. And that is quite an accomplishment in this work-a-day world.