Eagle Archives, July 17, 1948: The Rev. John B. Fort directs Bucksteep for 12th and last season

Eleven years ago the Rev. John Brett Fort stood knee-deep in brush as he surveyed the possibilities of the shaggy, run-down estate that was left the diocese high on Washington Mountain.
Today, both he and Bucksteep Manor are in clover.
“I hated like the deuce to give this up,” said Mr. Fort, who in September is to become rector of St. John’s Church, Bangor, largest Episcopal parish in Maine. “But I figure it’s the smart thing to leave while the pace is going strong. I’m 48 now, and if I didn’t have a big parish before I was 50, I wouldn’t have one offered to me.”
Bucksteep, which he fathered in 1937 under the direction of Bishop W. Appleton Lawrence, is now a flourishing summer colony for high school and college-age youth. More than 1,350 registrations have been counted since the opening. Boys and girls who attend one of the two-week conferences on the mountaintop pay $18 a week and the rest of the cost comes from annual subsidies from the Western Massachusetts diocese.
Mr. Fort holds that the difference in the boy or girl who goes in and the one who comes out of a Bucksteep conference is evident. “I’ve actually seen them change and develop within two weeks. One kid was so shy, he was scared of his own shadow. We couldn’t get to first base with him. Beginning the second week he started to blossom out and that Thursday night we had a stunt night, and he got up in front of the whole group and taught them a complicated college cheer. It was miraculous for that kid.”
Leaders say that two weeks is sufficient to develop the Bucksteep manner. It comes through classes, sports and an evening vesper service. “We don’t have a lot of prayer meetings every 15 minutes,” said Mr. Fort; “it isn’t that sanctimonious.”
The dynamic, curly-haired, plain-talking clergyman is enthusiastic about his staff. Most of the dozen leaders, recruited from all over, are Bucksteep graduates. They are selected because of their interest in youth.
“I make darn sure that no stuffed shirts come up there to teach,” said Mr. Fort. “I’ve got a crackerjack clergyman there now who also handles aquatics. The Rev. William E. Arnold of Pittsfield teaches and takes charge of team games every afternoon.” Most are young men, but some of the best, according to the director, are the ones over 60.