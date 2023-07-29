Eagle Archives, July 29, 1967: Miss 'Bunny' Kop, practical nurse, is practical in restoring cars too

Barbara (Bunny) Kop, a cute pink-garbed nurse with an impish grin, erased this Eagle reporter's determination to "just relax" during a recent stay at Pittsfield General Hospital.
"I'm glad I'm driving a car with windows today," she remarked, gazing out of ours at gathering rain clouds.
Questioning revealed that the 20-year-old trainee had driven a 1937 Hudson Terraplane to work from her South Egremont home the day before.
Bunny restores antique automobiles. Besides the Terraplane, she owns a 1940 wooden-body Buick station wagon and half of a 1937 Buick hearse.
Russell Wilcox, a neighbor who assists Bunny in rejuvenating the cars, owns the other half of the hearse. He also provides garage space.
"I was stopped by a policeman on my way to work in the Terraplane," the South Egremont miss laughed. "I didn't blame him. The car looks pretty bad with no windows and I took the bumpers off to have them replated."
Bunny hopes to have the Terraplane and the hearse ready for the antique car show in Stowe, Vt., in August.
Besides restoring cars, Bunny plays every musical instrument except double reeds "like the oboe." She has played and sung in countless talent shows around the Berkshires since she was 3 years old.
"I was born in 1946 on Pearl Harbor Day," she quipped. "I came into the world with a bang and have been making noise ever since. I'm an only child and a spoiled brat."
She appeared several times on the Teenage Barn television program on WRGB. "And I must have entertained at every Grange in the Berkshires and Eastern New York," she added.
Bunny plays ragtime and sings folk songs and hillbilly music. She plays "mostly by ear," although she took lessons for two years.
With her mother, Mrs. Barbara Henry Kop, director of the Southern Berkshire Welfare District, her "grandmother's brother" and several neighbors, she entertains in nursing homes, directing a group called the Back Porch Banjo Pickers.