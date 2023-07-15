Eagle Archives, July 15, 1955: Bus drivers offer to donate services

Last-minute plans to save Sunday and nighttime bus service for Berkshire County came from two quarters today, the eve of the announced execution date.
Berkshire Street Railway Co. bus drivers have telegraphed an offer to the parent New Haven Railroad proposing to operate buses free of charge on nights and on Sundays for church services if the company would furnish the buses without cost.
The Pittsfield Restaurant Owners Assn., alarmed at the prospects of Pittsfield becoming an “after-six ghost city,” today urged immediate legislative actions on a city and state level to stave off suspension of nighttime and Sunday service.
Edwin A. Cooke, president of the bus drivers’ union, said the drivers’ offer had been telegraphed to Edward H. Fletcher, vice president of the bus company, after a meeting Wednesday night. No reply has been received as yet, and the union declined to elaborate on the plan.
Gino Rosa, president of the Restaurant Association, said several members of the association have made plans to close evenings at 9 “because there will be no business.” Mr. Rosa estimated downtown restaurants receive about 25 percent of their business from bus patrons.
Bus service throughout Berkshire County will go on a severely curtailed schedule starting tomorrow evening at about 6. The company had warned that cutting service and raising fares was the only way it could continue to operate. The drastic cuts leave the entire area with only token service, and that will be provided by the Dalton-Hinsdale Bus Co. for patrons in those communities and Pittsfield residents within reach of Dalton Avenue and Tyler Street.
Mr. Rosa was outspoken in his objections to the schedule drop.
“As businessmen, we restaurant owners realize a company can’t operate a business if it is losing money. However, it appears to us that the officials of the bus company jumped into the schedule revision without much thought. We feel that some sort of hourly service on the main routes leading into the center of the city could be operated at a small profit.”
Mr. Rosa said the restaurateurs also face another problem, that of their help getting home from work nights. He said several employees come from nearby communities.
“With the parking problem in downtown Pittsfield getting progressively worse,” Mr. Rosa stated, “it’s no wonder stores are going empty on North Street. It is time the City Council faced up to the problems shared by both merchants and patrons. With no buses to give service and no parking space available, people are finding it more difficult to shop in the business district.”