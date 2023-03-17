Eagle Archives, March 17, 1925: Camp Fire Girls making birthday cake for mayor

The Pittsfield Camp Fire Girls are numbered among the thousands of Camp Fire Girls who have made a birthday cake and presented it to the mayor or governor in their city or state. The girls chosen to be the official cooks in each locality are girls who have attained the highest rank in the camp fire work, next to that of a guardian.
Four Pittsfield torchbearers made a Wohelo birthday cake in the Camp Fire Girls kitchen in the Girls’ league house, using the official recipe. The cake was a dark chocolate, with caramel filling and boiled frosting. Tiny candles in green for growth, red for health and yellow for business made up the words “Wohelo birthday greetings.” Twelve red birthday tapers burned on the cake. It was placed in the office of the mayor by a former Camp Fire Girl and now a popular guardian. In the absence of Mayor Fred T. Francis, who went to New York, the cake was received by Acting Mayor W. T. Rice.
The Camp Fire Girls also presented a decorated birthday cake to The Eagle editorial room.
Everything is in readiness for the birthday supper this evening. Miss Gertrude Watson will be the guest of honor, coming from New York especially to be with the Camp Fire Girls. Friends of the girls may occupy seats in the balcony during the supper. Supper will be served at 6:45 and the program will close soon after 10 o’clock.
Acting Mayor Rice was pleasantly surprised with the presentation of the cake on which 12 candles were burning as he entered the mayor’s office, Miss Augusta E. Ogden having looked after the details at city hall. He addressed the following communication to the Camp Fire Girls:
“I want to express my thanks and appreciation for the lovely cake presented to me by the Camp Fire Girls of Pittsfield on the 12th anniversary of their birthday. It is an unlooked for pleasure in what is usually an uneventful term of mayor for the president of the board. I want to congratulate the Camp Fire Girls on their 12 years’ growth of usefulness in the community.”