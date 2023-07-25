Eagle Archives, July 25, 1959: Camp Lenox gives Uncle Harry a party

OTIS — "Uncle Harry" Sperling, the founder of Camp Lenox here, celebrated his 83rd birthday yesterday, but he didn't follow his usual custom of doing a somersault into Shaw Pond from the camp's high diving board.
Instead "Uncle Harry" was honored at a luncheon at the camp yesterday. Among campers at Lenox this year are sons of men who were present when the camp was founded in 1918.
The celebration of "Uncle Harry's" birthday has been an annual event at Camp Lenox. Up to three years ago the campers would serenade Mr. Sperling outside his bunk early in the morning.
"Uncle Harry" would walk out of the bunk house dressed in a ragamuffin's costume. He would go up on the high board and somersault into the lake. The rest of the camp, dressed in pajamas, would jump in too.
Three years ago Mr. Sperling was forbidden by his doctor to jump from the high board. So the birthday celebrations have been a bit tamer.
Mr. Sperling retired from the active management of the camp about 20 years ago. Camp Lenox is now owned by his son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Silverstone, and Albert G. Katz. Mr. Sperling still takes an interest in camp affairs.
When the camp first opened 41 years ago there were 68 campers. The next year 135 children registered for camp.
"I turned them away that second year," Mr. Sperling recalled. "I couldn't take any more."
Now Camp Lenox limits itself to about 125 boys.
Mr. Sperling was born in New York City July 24, 1876. Although his formal education stopped at the sixth grade, Mr. Sperling taught in the New York City public schools for 28 years. He retired from teaching in 1930, at the age of 60.
Teachers' College at Columbia University gave him a degree in 1914 after he got the credits by studying on his own or going to night school. He had been teaching for eight years before he got his diploma at Eastern District High School in Brooklyn. In 1925 he started teaching in James Madison High School.