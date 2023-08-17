Eagle Archives, Aug. 17, 1963: Pittsfield's grounded sea captain

Rumor has it that life begins at 40. Very likely it did for George Vogel. At least love began at 40. He fell in love with a girl named Sheila one day in 1926.
Sheila was used to being kept in style. She belonged to the steel titan Andrew Carnegie, a cottager at Stockbridge Bowl, and she was wont to float around the Bowl, a very pretty sight to behold. Then her patron died, and Sheila was put up for sale.
Mr. Vogel, a bachelor shoemaker who loved boating, took one look at Sheila's trim lines and was a goner. He bought her, and installed her in Pontoosuc Lake. They've been together ever since. They've become an institution.
This quiet, constant love affair became a cause célèbre Sunday before last when an inspector from the state Division of Motorboats appeared on the scene. Sheila, he decided, was not safe. She was nice, he granted, but not nautical. She didn't have the proper kind of life preservers, the man said.
Get Sheila, said the man to Capt. Vogel, off the lake until you've got her properly accoutered. Also there was something said about Capt. Vogel's not having a Coast Guard license.
To a man 77 years old, this was a blow. It was like being told you've been living in sin all these years with the grandmother of your grandchildren.
For 37 years Capt. Vogel and Sheila, accompanied by a crew of one — in recent years Dan Van Horn — have been touring around the lake and to Francis Island. In all that time they have never lost a passenger, and since Sheila can ship some 32 people at a time, that's a lot of passengers not to lose. Every afternoon Capt. Vogel and Sheila promenaded around the lake, leaving the dock in the channel about every 20 minutes.
During the war Sheila, Capt. Vogel says, was the only motorboat on the lake. He got gas to transport West Shore commuters to the bus stop on upper North Street. Sheila saved three men from drowning a few years ago, Capt. Vogel recalls, and she's been used to drag the lake for less fortunate navigators.
"We get people from all over in the boat," Mr. Vogel says, "Japan, China, Buenos Aires. We had the Tuskegee Singers in the boat. Nobody's ever complained about reckless driving."
The last couple of weeks Mr. Vogel has been spending more of his time at his shoe shop on First Street near Fenn, and at his home at 153 King St., where he lives with his sister. But he expects to be back on Pontoosuc with Sheila soon.
For a collective hiss went up at the villain from the Division of Motorboats from local boaters and tradition-lovers. State officials have been conferring with city officials, and it looks to be a matter of time ere Sheila and Capt. Vogel will be under way again.
"Don't worry," he says, "I've got people fighting for me."