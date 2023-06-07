Eagle Archives, June 7, 1958: A 19th century Cheshire family is 'reunited'

A Cheshire family of the post-Revolution period will be symbolically reunited at an exhibition of paintings scheduled to open June 14 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Some time in 1809, a painter who signed his work "J. Brown" did separate portraits of Calvin Hall, veteran of the Revolution and keeper of a store and tavern "on the hill" in Cheshire; his wife, Mercy Barnes Hall; and their daughter, Laura. The following year, Laura married one Ambrose Casson, an Adams attorney. In 1816, the elder Halls moved to Deerfield, N.Y., now North Utica. Calvin made at least one visit back home when the county's emigrants gathered in Pittsfield for the famous Berkshire Jubilee of 1844.
Both the family and its portraits became separated as the years passed. The likenesses of Calvin and Mercy Hall were ultimately acquired, some months ago, in Saratoga, N.Y., by the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Collection in Williamsburg, Va. The portrait of Laura, after many years in the possession of family descendants, was bought about 10 years ago by the New York State Historical Association.
Until a few weeks ago, however, the paintings of the parents were unidentified. Then, research started by Agnes Halsey Jones of the New York State Historical Association at Cooperstown paid off.
She discovered on the back of Mrs. Hall's portrait a "J. Brown" signature similar to that on the portrait of Laura. Final confirmation of the common source of the paintings and of the family relationship came from comparison with photographs of Mr. and Mrs. Hall in the possession of a Utica branch of the Hall family.
The exhibition at which the portraits will be shown together is being put on by the historical association and carries the title "Rediscovered Painters of Upstate New York, 1700-1875." Cooperating, and scheduled to show it after it closes at Cooperstown, are the Rochester Museum, the Albany Institute of History and Art, the Munson-Williams-Proctor Institute in Utica and the Syracuse Museum.
Director Stuart C. Henry of the Berkshire Museum is getting in touch with Cooperstown to see if at least the Hall portraits might be shown here, possibly after the Albany exhibition.