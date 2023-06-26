Eagle Archives, June 26, 1973: Chester weatherman takes his temperature seriously

CHESTER — On the front lawn of David W. Parrett’s modest mobile home stands a box of instruments which he tends the way some people care for orchids.
On the hottest days and the coldest nights of the year Parrett is there, checking thermometers, hydrometers and sling psychrometers and jotting down the results on a National Weather Service tally sheet.
Parrett is a cooperative observer for the government’s nationwide weather network, and he is serious about his weather. He is also somewhat notorious among his meteorological colleagues because, as Pittsfield’s George Bulgarelli puts it, “he keeps coming up with new records.”
On Tuesday, June 12, of this year, when Berkshire residents were sweltering in temperatures of 89 and 90 degrees locally, it was Parrett who phoned in the headline-making report of 101 degrees, a record high in Western Massachusetts for the date.
Only nine days before that, according to Parrett’s books, the mercury, alcohol and metal — he uses all three — dipped to 26 degrees, setting a new low.
Parrett, an intense, youngish-looking man of 30, takes his records calmly, though not, apparently, without a certain sense of pride. He responds to the layman’s curious “how come?” with a torrent of textbook theory, most of which he picked up in his off-duty hours while spending four years in the Air Force.
He left the Air Force in 1968, but still keeps up contacts with his former commander at Westover AFB, phoning in his latest readings in exchange for information about approaching fronts and storms. “I scratch their backs and they scratch mine,” he admits.
As for Chester’s exceptional weather, Parrett attributes it to the relatively low elevation (less than 700 feet) and the narrowness of the valley. The higher land on either side serves to hold the heat, he says, while at the same time acting as a funnel to increase the velocity of incoming winds. “It blows to beat dickens here,” Parrett commented.