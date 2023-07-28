Eagle Archives, July 28, 1977: From farmer to pool-cue maker, S. County man talks about craft

NEW MARLBOROUGH — The images that surround the game of pool — the dimly lit room, the acrid smells of beer and cigars, the stubble-faced, overweight players — more than a little alien to Berkley Marchione, a farmer by education and ancestry.
But 14 years ago, Marchione left the wholesome world of chicken farming to cater to the hustlers and serious players of the game.
He is a maker of pool cues, one of only 40 such craftsmen in the country.
"There aren't many pool halls around here," Marchione laughed. But he has refused to shuck bucolic Mill River for a racier setting closer to his clientele.
He conducts his business in a converted barn, cluttered with makeshift machines and piles of sawdust, off Hayes Hill Road here.
Marchione's wholesale business, called Berkbuilt Products, has grown in the last 14 years to include cues for professionals as well as amateurs. But his customers have at least two things in common: the money to buy his cues and the vanity to want them.
Although Marchione does not play the game himself, he knows that the best cue in the world won't help a lousy pool player. He is also shrewd enough to know that the fancier and more expensive the cue, the more people will demand it.
"Can you imagine making a living doing this?" asked Marchione, his farmer's practicality beginning to show. "After all, a cue is merely a stick to poke a ball."
But Marchione knows that he is merely being modest. Each one of his cues, from $35 plain to more than $100 fancy, takes about three months to craft. During the process, three cues are discarded for each one produced, he said.
His entree into the pool world was quite by accident. He started out making wooden racks for Mali, a Mill River company that has manufactured pool-table supplies for a century. A short while later, in 1963, he sank $2,000 into some conventional woodworking machines and branched out into cues.
He knew a little about making machines from his farming days, but Marchione said he knew nothing about making pool cues when he started. Through a two-year process of trial and error and more than a few rejections from salesmen, Marchione says he came to know what "serious players" want in a cue.
"They want it to become their index finger — where that finger points, they want to ball to go," Marchione said.
And Berkbuilt Products goes to great lengths to give customers what they want, or what the customers think they want.
Marchione makes snooker cues — longer and lighter than cues common in the Northeast, plain rosewood and maple cues, cues with American Eagles, something called "El Suprimo," cues inlaid with the most exotic wood and precious metals, and cues with up to 100 parts.
The butt, the bottom half of the cue, is always made of Canadian maple, and the shaft, of Brazilian rosewood, Marchione said.