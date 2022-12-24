Eagle Archives, Dec. 24, 1964: It's 118 years since a Berkshire poet penned words of a now immortal carol

One of the most widely sung Christmas carols, of course, is “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear,” but not so well known is the fact that the author was born in the Berkshires, in Sandisfield in 1810.
The Rev. Edmund H. Sears spent his boyhood on a mountain farm until he went to Union College in Schenectady. Of the farmhouse, only a cellar hole remains on Dave Shade Pond, named after the prizefighter who more recently had a training camp on the approximate site of the farm.
Most of Mr. Sears’ adult life was spent as a pastor in the town of Wayland near Boston. At his death at age 66 he was buried in the adjacent town of Weston. Except for the poem he wrote a century ago, his name would today be unknown to the world. One of his earliest attempts at poetry was composed when he was only 24. “Calm on the Listening Ears of Night” was the title. It never gained great popularity, though it still may be found in some hymnals and occasionally is sung in this season.
Twelve years later he wrote “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear.” The author seemed unaware of its quality, since he didn’t send it to a publisher for three years. Then in 1849, Mr. Sears wrote over it the title, “Peace on Earth,” and sent it to the Christian Register in Boston. There it lay for another year.
Pressed for Christmas material in 1850, the editor published the piece. Except for the editor’s emergency, the poem might have remained in his desk forever. Soon after it was published, composer Richard S. Willis set it to music, and it became an immediate success. Today it is found in almost every Christian hymnal. Critics regard it as “one of the finest Christmas carols ever written.”
Living in Sandisfield are three great-great-nieces of the humble Unitarian minister: The Misses Helen, Isabelle and Emily Clark. Their brother, Wallace, lives in Winsted, Conn. According to Emily, her great-great-uncle was inspired to write the now famous carol while walking through the streets of Boston on a winter’s night.
“He looked up into the sky from the crooked little streets of the city,” she says, “and the inspiration came over him.”
Emily Clark is a former Sandisfield school teacher. Her two sisters run a grocery store in Winsted, Conn., about 13 miles away. All three live in a 200-year-old farmhouse which has long been in the family and which is a short distance from the site of the vanished Sears’ residence. It is called Mountain Song Farm, named after a retired race horse owned by Miss Emily.
According to the three sisters, Mr. Sears wrote a number of religious books, of which they have five or more. He compiled a genealogy of his family which he entitled, “The Sears Family of Pilgrims.”