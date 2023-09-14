Eagle Archives, Sept. 14, 1968: City officials in movie; Laurel and Hardy, maybe

It wasn't simply that a star was born. It was more like twins.
And yesterday afternoon it was the talk of City Hall.
The stars, and the word is used loosely, are Anthony W. Sottile, the city auditor, and Lawrence A. Grizey Jr., administrative services director.
Both appeared this morning as extras in "Dear Martha," a film being made here.
For their walk-on appearance they were paid $1, but there's always the chance some director will spot them when the film hits the movie houses. After that, who knows? Their job was to walk out of City Hall as three actors walked in.
First they were told to descend the broad front steps to the right. The director didn't like it that way and he had them do it again. This time to the left.
"Now don't forget," Sottile briefed Grizey. "We go to the left."
Grizey, according to the auditor's comic version of the great event, did very well except that he almost bowled over Marilyn Chris, one of the actors climbing the steps.
"Larry proceeded to go to the right," Sottile said.
"But I steered him to the left. That's when he collided. They said it was very good."
The auditor's performance was said to overshadow Grizey's to the point where people asked, "Who's that guy with Sottile?"
Grizey saw the collision on the steps differently. "Here was the problem," he said. "Sottile kept trying to push me out of the way so he could get that profile in. His good side is his right side."
In recognition, the girls at City Hall have hung large paper stars on the doors to Sotille's and Grizey's dressing rooms — correct that — offices.