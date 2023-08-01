Eagle Archives, Aug. 1, 1951: Clark-Aiken's secret work in World War II revealed

LEE — A plant-wide desire to manufacture the finest, and a reputation for industrial know-how spanning more than 100 years, have combined to give the Clark-Aiken Company of this town top billing in its field of production.
Makers of paper-making machinery, Clark-Aiken, in the last century, has gained an unexcelled name with paper mills throughout North America.
So well thought of was the plant's ability to turn out durable, precision machines, that it was called upon by the government during the last war to produce materials which had given trouble to more famous concerns many times larger.
After the war, Clark-Aiken hastily reconverted to meet the demand from an increasing number of paper producers for new machinery. But with the present state of national emergency, ignited a year ago by the Korean invasion, the company is once again being requested to produce for defense.
Clark-Aiken officials claim the company has been producing paper-making equipment since 1828. Incorporation, however, did not come until 1919, three years after Walter S. Aiken, recently-retired president, joined the firm. With the exception of a year's duty with the AEF in World War I, Mr. Aiken was active in the business until the first of this year. The present head of the company is James C. Hart of Stockbridge, a Clark-Aiken employee since 1945.
Evidence of the firm's knack of producing under pressure is given by Mr. Aiken, who tells the story of the local company's part in the last war effort. For security reasons, Mr. Aiken has withheld the story until now.
Clark-Aiken's principal war job was to produce a single part for the delayed action fuses used in big shells. To this day, no one at the plant knows exactly what the function of the part was in the fuse. While the job was big, the product was small. The gadget was about a half inch long and looked something like a .22-calibre cartridge. At peak production, Clark-Aiken made between 15,000,000 and 20,000,000 parts a month.
Biggest problem was precision, Mr. Aiken relates. If the fuse part was too large, the shell would explode prematurely; if too small, the blockbuster might be a "dud." Clark-Aiken was awarded the contract to make the item after a number of larger U.S. firms fell down on the job.
Adaptable machinery and expert engineering proved the winning combination for the local plant, which for a while was the only company making the fuse part in the whole country. Without the part, points out Mr. Aiken, the shells would have been useless.