Eagle Archives, Feb. 22, 1938: Perry, back home, tells of night in wild hills

Returning home from an unpremeditated overnight stay in the wilds of Tri-State Park near Boston Corner, Clay Perry, local novelist, said today that his journey cost him no more than a lamed leg from a fall on slippery snow and an enormous appetite for food and desire for sleep.
"Starting at the head of the Blow Hole in Boston Corner," Mr. Perry said, "I had a long trek through some of the wildest country in this section, interrupted by a night in a cabin where I applied the heat from a fireplace and massaged strained muscles, sleeping late the next morning from sheer fatigue. Then I found my way out at the base of Mt. Riga, in Salisbury, Conn., whence I was given a lift to Canaan and phoned my home last night.
Richard F. Logan, geologist, who had scouted the country, spent some hours yesterday seeking Perry's tracks, but failed to find them, although Mervin Whitbeck, on horse-back, crossed them late Sunday, but was unable to push into the steep, thicketed country where Perry had headed. An appeal made to the Copake Falls CCC Camp for help in the search was met by the statement that the boys could not be sent out unless they had orders from State Police. The Perry family here had decided to notify the State Police when Mr. Perry phoned of his safe arrival in Salisbury.
Mr. Perry says he found and explored a gorge which he believes is the one said to have been used by horse-thieves who spirited their booty across the State line from New York to Massachusetts in the 1850s. The Blow Hole ravine was known to have been used by horse-thieves as a hideaway for stolen horses, and the tradition is that they "ran them through a tunnel in the mountain" across the State line. Perry, Arthur Palme of Pittsfield and Logan, all had explored the gorge before Perry started off to try to follow the "horse thief trail" out of New York into Massachusetts and Connecticut.