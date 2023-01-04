Eagle Archives, Jan. 4, 1930: Preparations completed for big community bonfire at Turner Ave. dump tonight

More than three thousand Christmas trees and innumerable evergreens have been assembled at the Turner Avenue dump in the north section of the city in preparation for the big community bonfire which will be lighted there tonight at 7. The collection of the holiday refuse is sponsored by The Eagle with the co-operation of city officials, Boy Scouts and Y.M.C.A. boys as a means of removing fire hazards in the homes of residents of Pittsfield.
This afternoon, Boy Scouts and senior members of the “Y” are building a huge pyre at the dump under the direction of Harry King. The collection of trees was completed this morning.
A strong wind today is drying the water-soaked greens and no doubts are harbored that difficulty will be encountered in making the material burn. Weather reports indicate that conditions will be conducive to a fire which will be bigger and brighter than any that has yet illuminated the skies of Pittsfield.
In order that the conflagration may in no way endanger the neighborhood property, Fire Chief William C. Shepard has arranged to have a piece of apparatus on hand tonight and a detail of men from the central station to man it. Chief Shepard himself will be on the location and will direct operations.
Final collections of trees were made yesterday afternoon and this morning. Five trucks furnished by the department of public works were in constant use yesterday hauling the greens gathered by the Boy Scouts to the dump. Another city truck was loaned to the Y.M.C.A. boys who were also active during the day. In response to a request made through The Eagle, two trucks were put at the disposal of the “Y” boys by an individual and a manufacturing concern in the city.
Cooperation in this community enterprise has been splendid from the youngest boy up to the oldest adult. Ten citizens, mature men, volunteered their services yesterday afternoon in collecting and carting the trees to the dump. Others have facilitated operations by bringing their own greens to the Turner Avenue location, or hiring someone else to do it.