Eagle Archives, Jan. 3, 1964: Conte plays international Santa Claus

To most people, Silvio O. Conte is just a United States congressman from Pittsfield. But to Senorita Maria Carmen Asenjo, until recently of Madrid, Spain, and V. Richard Chiarilli of 69 Northumberland Road, he is a combination of Cupid and Santa Claus.
To start at the beginning, let's go back to the late summer of 1961 when Mr. Chiarilli and a friend from his hometown of Bradford, Pa., went to Europe for what was to have been an eight-week tour of the Continent.
Instead, it was a seven-week romantic sojourn in old Madrid and a one-week, once-over-lightly trip through Italy and Switzerland.
Mr. Chiarilli's friend had acquaintances in Madrid, having once studied there. Maria came into the picture by virtue of being a cousin of one of those acquaintances.
To make a long story short, Maria will become Mrs. V. Richard Chiarilli Feb. 8 at St. Bernard's church in Bradford.
But this wasn't a short story, so let's take the longer road.
The seven-week friendship in 1961 blossomed into a serious romance via mail, and the couple decided in September, 1962, that they wanted to get married. Each is 26 years old.
"We did a lot of talking by a 15-cent letter every day," Mr. Chiarilli recalled, "and we decided Maria would come here if it were possible and we would be married."
This appeared to be quite possible and all the necessary paperwork was completed with the exception of securing a visa for Maria.
What happened to hold up the visa is not clear. Mr. Chiarilli, with the generosity native to the hearts of lovers, now dismisses the incident as "just one of those things with Spanish officials."
However, he admits that he was deeply concerned when it appeared that Maria would not get a visa. Mr. Chiarilli and his parents sent letters to the Spanish government in Madrid with no results.
Then came a suggestion from Joseph Pelkey, owner of Editions Limited, where Mr. Chiarilli is a salesman. The suggestion — write Congressman Conte and ask his assistance.
The letter went to Rep. Conte Dec. 10. Back came a reply from Conte Dec. 20 that action would be taken. On Dec. 21 came the following telegram from Madrid: "I have my visa. Tell me when I can go. Maria."
"I sent her a cable telling her to come the next day if possible," Mr. Chiarilli said.